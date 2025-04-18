IVCC announces Nicki McVey as commencement keynote speaker

Illinois Valley Community College alumnae Nicki McVey of Geneva will be the keynote speaker at IVCC’s 59th annual Commencement on May 17. The ceremony will begin earlier than usual that day, as will the nurse pinning ceremony that precedes it. (Photo provided by Peggy Schneider)

About 200 students who completed degrees or certificates are expected to participate in the Illinois Valley Community College 59th annual commencement ceremony at noon on Saturday, May 17, in the gymnasium.

This year’s commencement ceremony begins one hour earlier than usual, as does the registered nurse pinning ceremony that takes place the same day at 10 a.m. in the Dr. Mary Margaret Weeg Cultural Centre.

Nicki McVey, a nursing graduate turned philanthropist, will be the keynote speaker. McVey lives in Geneva, where she is a nurse and is enrolled in a graduate program to become a nurse-practitioner. Remembering her own struggles as a single mother and college student, she and her husband Doug established scholarships to assist IVCC students pursuing healthcare degrees.

The ceremony also will include remarks from incoming Student Trustee Danica Scoma and outgoing Student Trustee Emma Garretson, as well as IVCC President Tracy Morris. The crowd will also hear international student Zixuan “Maggie” Yang’s winning Paul Simon Contest Essay.

A reception will follow immediately after the ceremony.

The ceremony will be live streamed. To view, visit at ivcc.edu/commencement.

Ceremonies for nursing, dental, paramedics and adult education completers also are scheduled in coming weeks.