Bureau Valley boys track and field take first at Amboy Invite: Thursday’s BCR/NewsTribune roundup

Track and field

At Amboy: The Bureau Valley boys ran away with the championship of the Amboy Invite while the BV girls took second.

The Storm won seven events with nine seconds, scoring 252 points to run away with top honors over the host Clippers (124).

Andrew Roth swept the hurdles with times of 16.21 seconds and 43.28. Bureau Valley also got wins from Justin Moon in the high jump (1.82 meters) and the 4x200 (1:42.86), 4x400 (4:01.79), 4x800 (9:46.9) and the 4x100 throwers (51.23) relays.

Amboy-LaMoille-Ohio’s Joel Billhorn scored a hat track by winning the long jump (5.86), the 200 (23.55) and 400 (54.16). Also winning for Amboy were Henri Nichols in the 1,600 (5:07.79) and Kabe Daniels in the triple jump (11.87).

The BV girls scored 168 points to come in second behind Forreston (185). Maddie Wetzel won both the 800 (2:47.8) and 1,600 (6:04.57) for BV while Summer Hamilton won the 3,200 (15:12.06). The Storm also scored relays wins in the 4x200 (2:00.37), 4x400 5:35.56), 4x800 (11:35.78) and the 4x100 throwers (1:00.37).

Third-place Amboy got wins from Alexa McKendry in the 100 hurdles (17.99), Jillian Anderson in the high jump (1.47), Emily Sachs (27.62), Bella Yanos in the long jump (5.01) and the 4x100 relay (53.37).

Hall’s top finisher was Isabella Templeton, who took second in the high jump.

At Plano: Eli Sines won the 100 meters (12.77 seconds) and 100 hurdles (15.64) for the La Salle-Peru girls in the Plano Field of Dreams Invitational. L-P, which placed third as a team, was runner-up in the 4 x 200 relay.

On the boys side, L-P’s Ricardo Santiago won the discus (46.11 meters) and Griffin Hammers was runner-up in the 800. The Cavs placed fifth as a team.

Plano swept both the boys and girls championships.

At Princeville: Both the Henry-Senachwine girls and boys teams placed second in a triangular which saw the Mercer County girls and the Princeville boys win.

Brecken Pyles won the high jump (1.73) and long jump (5.82) for the Henry boys, which claimed the 4 x 100 (51.20).

For the Henry girls, Daniella Bumber won the 100 (13.75) and 200 (26.62), Elizabeth Knuckey won the 3,200 (16:08.56) and Taylor Frawley won the long jump (5.17). The Mallards also won the 4 x 100 relay (52.34).

Baseball

Putnam County 10, Woodland 3: The Panthers completed the Tri-County Conference sweep by outhitting the Warriors 13-7 in rural Streator. Nine different players collected hits for PC (13-2).

Johnathon Stunkel led the Panthers’ hit parade with a 4-for-5 day with two doubles, a homer and two RBIs. Traxton Mattingly also had a pair of doubles with two RBIs, and Kade Zimmerlein, Cameron Spradling, AJ Furar and Tayton Kays each had RBI hits.

Zimmerlein, the starting pitcher, went 3⅔ innings for the win, allowing three hits, two earned runs and three walks with five strikeouts.

Dwight 11, St. Bede 5: The host Trojans avenged Tuesday’s loss to the Bruins by taking the Tri-County Conference rematch at Dwight.

Gus Burr led the Bruins (12-2) with two hits, both doubles. Aidan Mullane and Carson Riva added RBI doubles while Stuart McGunnigal added an RBI single.

Midland 7, Henry-Senachwine 2: Carson Rowe had two hits and Caleb Weisbrock had an RBI hit for the Mallards, who fell in a Tri-County Conference game at Henry.

Softball

Zeigler-Royalton 13, St. Bede 11: The Bruins scored four runs in the seventh inning but fell short at Zeigler-Royalton High School. Both teams had 15 hits.

Lily Bosnich led off the game with a solo home run for the Bruins, going 4 for 5 at the plate with two RBIs. Emma Slingsby (two RBIs), Maci Kelly and Morgan Mercer (three RBIs) each had two hits, while Jillian Pinter (two RBIs) and Sadie Leffelman also added RBI hits.

The Bruins (8-5) finished 0-4 on their spring break trip to southern Illinois.

Putnam County 13, Woodland 1 (6 inn.): The Panthers hit the 13-run pool with 11 hits to complete the Tri-County Conference sweep over the Warriors in rural Streator.

Kennedy Holocker went 3 for 5 with a double and three RBIs while Valeria Villagomez had a pair of triples and Pyszka went 2 for 4 with three RBIs. Also for PC (10-7), Britney Trinidad, Sofia Borri and Chloe Parcher had RBI hits and Piper Terando drove in two runs.

Mya Richardson went the distance for the win, scattering three hits and five walks with one earned run and eight strikeouts over six innings.

Henry-Senachwine 6, Midland 1: Bella Williams and Harper Schrock (two RBIs) each homered to power the Mallards to a Tri-County Conference victory at Henry.

Brooklynn Thompson doubled with an RBI and Rachel Eckert had an RBI single.

Lauren Harbison earned the win in the circle, scattering six hits with one earned run and eight strikeouts.

IVC 3, Bureau Valley 0: IVC’s Jensyn Gustafson shut the Storm out on six hits with one walk and six strikeouts in a nonconference game that was originally slated for Manlius, but moved due to wet grounds to play on IVC’s turf field.

Sadie Bailey led the Storm (9-6) with two hits. Kadyn Haage doubled and Emily Wright and Kloey Trujillo also hit safely for the Storm.