The annual Bunny Fun 3K Run will take place at 9 a.m. on Saturday, April 19, at Knudson Park in Marseilles.

Registration will begin at 8 a.m., with a $10 entry fee per person and discounts are available for families.

Prizes will be awarded based on the number of entries.

The 3K run is sponsored by the Illinois River Area Chamber of Commerce, Marseilles Tourism and the Marseilles Park Committee.

For more information or questions, contact 815-712-1536.