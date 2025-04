A blood drive is scheduled for the American Red Cross from 1 to 6 p.m. Friday, May 2, in the main room at the Ladd Community Center, 303 S. Central Ave., Ladd. (Kyle Bursaw)

For an appointment call 1-800-RED-CROSS (1-800-733-2767) or visit RedCrossBlood.org. Save up to 15 minutes donating blood by using RapidPass. Go to RedCrossBlood.org/RapidPass for more information.

Give blood May 1-18 and receive a $20 e-gift card to a merchant of your choice.