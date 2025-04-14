Bureau County marriages: March 9-April 8, 2025

The following marriage licenses were recorded March 9 through April 8 at the Bureau County Courthouse:
- Hannah Elizabeth Elmore of Princeton and Dustin Walker Rahn of Princeton.
- Adam Walter Klein of Princeton and Samantha Lynn Hobson of Princeton.
- Jason Michael Bruns of San Jose, Illinois, and Heidi Frances Engel of San Jose, Illinois.
- Juana Diaz of Spring Valley and Edgar Galarza of Markham.
- Tara Ashley Favia of Princeton and Cody Swanson Hassler of Princeton.
- Kyle Anthony Cole of Sheffield and Erin Elizabeth Hogan of Sheffield.
- Marc Christopher Johnson of Princeton and Eulalie Elodie Bourdoncle of Princeton.