April 14, 2025
Bureau County marriages: March 9-April 8, 2025

By Rita Roberts
The following marriage licenses were recently recorded at the Bureau County Courthouse. (Shaw Media file photo)

The following marriage licenses were recorded March 9 through April 8 at the Bureau County Courthouse:

  • Hannah Elizabeth Elmore of Princeton and Dustin Walker Rahn of Princeton.
  • Adam Walter Klein of Princeton and Samantha Lynn Hobson of Princeton.
  • Jason Michael Bruns of San Jose, Illinois, and Heidi Frances Engel of San Jose, Illinois.
  • Juana Diaz of Spring Valley and Edgar Galarza of Markham.
  • Tara Ashley Favia of Princeton and Cody Swanson Hassler of Princeton.
  • Kyle Anthony Cole of Sheffield and Erin Elizabeth Hogan of Sheffield.
  • Marc Christopher Johnson of Princeton and Eulalie Elodie Bourdoncle of Princeton.
