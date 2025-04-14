Bureau County History Center completes Phase II of renovation of Sash Stalter Matson Building

The Bureau County History Center honored donors, members and volunteers who made possible the completion of the second phase of the cosmetic renovation of the former Matson Public Library on Thursday, April 10, 2025. (Photo provided by Lex Poppens)

The Bureau County History Center in Princeton honored donors, members and volunteers who made possible the completion of the second phase of the cosmetic renovation of the former Matson Public Library during a special event April 10.

“We couldn’t have done it without the community support we’ve received since we began the project in 2023,” executive director of the History Center and the Bureau County Historical Society Lex Poppens said in a news release. “Between our donors, members and incredible volunteers, we are very close to completing the full restoration of the iconic Sash Stalter Matson Building.”

Phase I was completed in 2024 and facilitated the use of the lower and main levels of the building, which stands on the Courthouse Square at 15 Park Ave. W.

The projected cost for Phase II was close to $100,000 and included the restoration of the west stairwell and top floor auditorium. Both were damaged from a water pipe break before the Bureau County Historical Society took possession of the building.

In late 2013, Bob Sash donated the building to the Historical Society. In early 2014, another water pipe burst and flooded the basement.

“In January of this year, we made a quiet appeal to raise funds to complete the stairwell and auditorium,” Poppens said. “Multiple individuals and businesses stepped up, generously gave money, and helped us realize this dream.”

Volunteers from the Princeton Veterans Organization and Flags of Freedom have given nearly 1,500 hours of labor to get the building functioning for research in the lower lever, for a tenant, True Leaves Bookshop, on the main level, and now for an auditorium on the top floor for events and exhibits.

“The historic spirit of philanthropy is alive and well in Bureau County,” Poppens said.

The land upon which the iconic building sits was donated by the Samuel Clark family in 1912. Sash donated the building in 2013. For Phase II, 22 individuals and six businesses made donations to support the project. The completion of Phase II sets the stage for the final project, which will address access for people with disabilities.

The History Center is in the process of preparing for an open house for the entire community and has tentatively scheduled it for Saturday, May 24. For more information, call 815-875-2184 or send an email to museum@bureauhistory.org.

