April 14, 2025
Boutique opens in Sheffield

Shop sells women’s clothing, home decor, gifts

By Stephanie Jaquins, Shaw Local News Network correspondent
Grundy County officials are seeing an increased interest, and hopefully more "open" signs, with regards to commercial and small business.

Blissful Branch in Kewanee opened a second location in Sheffield, 113 S. Main St. (Herald Photo)

The shop sells women’s clothing, home decor and gifts.

Hours are 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Wednesday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Thursday and Friday, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, and 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday.

