Boutique opens in Sheffield

Blissful Branch in Kewanee opened a second location in Sheffield, 113 S. Main St.

The shop sells women’s clothing, home decor and gifts.

Hours are 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Wednesday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Thursday and Friday, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, and 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday.

