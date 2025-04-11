Princeton to flush water mains as part of semi-annual maintenance

The Princeton Water Department adjusted chlorine levels in its system in preparation of its semi-annual water main flushing. (Scott Anderson - sanderson@shawmedia.com)

The Princeton Water Department adjusted chlorine levels in its system in preparation of its semi-annual water main flushing.

During this time residents may notice a slightly stronger chlorine odor, the water department said. If anyone finds this odor objectionable for drinking, keep a pitcher of water in the refrigerator and the chlorine will dissipate after a few minutes.

The department is planning on starting its citywide hydrant flushing on Monday, April 14. During this time residents may experience a chlorine odor, cloudy or discolored water and brief periods of low water pressure.

Be cautious near open fire hydrants. If you have any questions, call the Princeton Water Plant at 815-872-0811, ext. 1304.