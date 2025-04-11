Illinois National Guard plans training with explosives at Marseilles range, April 12-13

Marseilles and Seneca residents may hear loud explosions this weekend as the Illinois National Guard conducts training, tentatively scheduled for Saturday and Sunday, April 12–13. (Eric Ginnard)

The National Guard described the training as vital for preparing service members to operate effectively and survive in combat situations.

The training will include live fire exercises with controlled explosions, part of combat readiness drills for soldiers, airmen and civilian law enforcement personnel who use the facility throughout the year.

In a letter addressed to residents, the Guard expressed appreciation for the community’s continued support and emphasized efforts made to reduce noise levels from training exercises.

“Over the past couple of years, we have reviewed and updated our standards and procedures to limit the noise created by our operations at this range to acceptable standards,” the statement read. “Our goal in this process has been to continue our critical training events with minimum impact on you, our neighbors.”

Residents with questions or concerns about the upcoming training are encouraged to contact the Illinois National Guard at 309-567-6501.