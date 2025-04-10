Streator opens applications for housing rehabilitation program

Applications for the city of Streator housing rehabilitation program will be available at City Hall, 204 S. Bloomington St. (Derek Barichello)

Applications for the city of Streator housing rehabilitation program will be available at City Hall, 204 S. Bloomington St.

Streator was awarded a $650,000 Community Development Block Grant to rehabilitate about 10 houses within the city limits.

A public meeting was held Wednesday sharing information to those interested in applying. The applications will be accepted for 90 days. Once complete, applications and materials can be mailed to North Central Illinois Council of Governments, 613 W. Marquette St., Ottawa, IL 61350, or dropped off at Streator City Hall.

In order to qualify, homes must be single-family, owner-occupied (rentals, businesses and mobile homes excluded), homes must be in the city limits, homeowners must meet income guidelines and homeowners must provide proof of income for anyone in the household older than 18, proof of homeowner’s insurance and current utility bills and prooof of homeownership (copy of real estate tax bill).

Once applications are received, they will be processed and supporting documents will be obtained within the first six months. Appointments will be made for project managers to assess renovation needs and develop a scope of work and estimated cost. A housing advisory committee will meet periodically to assess needs and score properties based on priorities. Homeowners then will be contacted regarding their application status.

A focus will be put on very low income, elderly and disabled residents with a priority toward items in the home pertaining to health and safety.

Individuals can be assisted by family through the application process, but the individual must be agreeable and be able to sign documents.

For questions or assistance, contact Connie Buchanan at NCICG at 815-433-5830 or email cbuchanan@ncicg.org.