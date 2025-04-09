BCR boys baseball area standings, April 9

A look at area boys baseball standings
|BCR teams
|W-L
|St. Bede (3-0 Tri-County)
|9-0
|Bureau Valley (2-0 Lincoln Trail)
|8-4
|Hall (1-0 Three Rivers East)
|6-5
|Princeton (0-0 Three Rivers East)
|1-2-1
|Three Rivers East
|Con
|All
|Hall
|1-0
|6-5
|Newman
|0-0
|7-1-1
|Kewanee
|0-0
|6-4
|Erie-Prophetstown
|0-0
|2-5
|Princeton
|0-0
|1-2-1
|Mendota
|0-1
|4-4
|Three Rivers West
|Con
|All
|Riverdale
|1-0
|4-6
|Orion
|0-0
|6-3
|Rockridge
|0-0
|5-4
|Mercer County
|0-0
|5-5
|Sherrard
|0-0
|4-2
|Monmouth-Roseville
|0-1
|3-5
|Tri-County
|Con
|All
|Putnam County
|4-0
|9-1
|St. Bede
|3-0
|9-0
|Marquette
|2-0
|9-1
|Dwight
|3-1
|8-3
|Roanoke-Benson/L-W
|3-2
|7-3
|Henry-Senachwine
|2-3
|3-5
|Seneca
|1-4
|2-7
|Midland
|1-4
|3-6
|Woodland
|0-4
|1-6
|Lincoln Trail
|Con
|All
|Bureau Valley
|2-0
|8-4
|Stark County
|1-0
|4-6
|Monmouth United
|0-0
|10-0
|Abingdon-Avon
|0-0
|5-3
|Ridgewood
|0-0
|5-3
|Annawan-Wethersfield
|0-0
|5-4
|ROWVA-Williamsfield
|0-0
|4-2
|Princeville
|0-0
|3-7
|Galva
|0-0
|0-4
|Knoxville
|0-1
|0-7
|Biggsville West Central
|0-2
|2-7
|Other area teams
|All
|Ottawa (0-0 I-8)
|8-2
|Amboy (0-1 NUIC)
|6-3
|Geneseo (3-0 WB6)
|6-6
|Dixon (2-0 BNC)
|5-1
|L-P (0-0 I-8)
|5-4
|Sterling (1-1 WB6)
|5-6
|Fieldcrest (0-0 HOIC)
|4-3
|Rock Falls (0-1 BNC)
|4-4-1
|Streator (1-2 IC8)
|4-6
|Rochelle (0-0 I-8)
|2-1