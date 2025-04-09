April 09, 2025
BCR boys baseball area standings, April 9

By Kevin Hieronymus
St. Bede pitcher Alan Spencer fires a pitch to home plate against Hall on Monday, March 31, 2025 at Schweickert Stadium in Peru.

Alan Spencer and the St. Bede Bruins are off to 9-0 start, 3-0 in the Tri-County (Scott Anderson)

BCR teamsW-L
St. Bede (3-0 Tri-County)9-0
Bureau Valley (2-0 Lincoln Trail)8-4
Hall (1-0 Three Rivers East)6-5
Princeton (0-0 Three Rivers East)1-2-1
Three Rivers EastConAll
Hall1-06-5
Newman0-07-1-1
Kewanee0-06-4
Erie-Prophetstown0-02-5
Princeton0-01-2-1
Mendota0-14-4
Three Rivers WestConAll
Riverdale1-04-6
Orion0-06-3
Rockridge0-05-4
Mercer County0-05-5
Sherrard0-04-2
Monmouth-Roseville0-13-5
Tri-CountyConAll
Putnam County4-09-1
St. Bede3-09-0
Marquette2-09-1
Dwight3-18-3
Roanoke-Benson/L-W3-27-3
Henry-Senachwine2-33-5
Seneca1-42-7
Midland1-43-6
Woodland0-41-6
Lincoln TrailConAll
Bureau Valley2-08-4
Stark County1-04-6
Monmouth United0-010-0
Abingdon-Avon0-05-3
Ridgewood0-05-3
Annawan-Wethersfield0-05-4
ROWVA-Williamsfield0-04-2
Princeville0-03-7
Galva0-00-4
Knoxville0-10-7
Biggsville West Central0-22-7
Other area teamsAll
Ottawa (0-0 I-8)8-2
Amboy (0-1 NUIC)6-3
Geneseo (3-0 WB6)6-6
Dixon (2-0 BNC)5-1
L-P (0-0 I-8)5-4
Sterling (1-1 WB6)5-6
Fieldcrest (0-0 HOIC)4-3
Rock Falls (0-1 BNC)4-4-1
Streator (1-2 IC8)4-6
Rochelle (0-0 I-8)2-1
