BCR Girls track & field preview: 5 to watch

As the outdoor track and field season kicks off today, here are five athletes to watch for area girls teams:

Jillian Anderson, Amboy/LaMoille/Ohio, jr.: The red head from Ohio led all BCR area high jumpers with a jump of 5 feet, 1¾ inches last season, tying the Amboy school record. She qualified for state as runner-up of the Class 1A Bureau Valley Sectional and also ran on the Clippers’ 4x100 relay at state.

Jillian Anderson

Lily Bosnich, St. Bede, jr.: Bosnich enters her junior year with six state medals to her credit. Last year, she won a pair of medals in 1A hurdles, finishing second in the 300s with a PR of 45.25 and seventh in the 110s at 16.90. Bosnich qualified for state in four events for the second year in a row, including the 200 meters and 4x4 relay. She was the BCR Honor Roll leader in both hurdles events with Bureau County records of 15.19 and 45.25. She also holds the school record in the 200 (26.17).

St. Bede's Lily Bosnich (Mike Vaughn)

Camryn Driscoll, Princeton, jr.: Driscoll is already off to a fast start this year, claiming her first medal in the Top Times meet, placing eighth. She has made state each of her first two seasons in outdoor track in the 400 meters, claiming her first medal by placing ninth with a time of 59.55 last season. It was the best 400-meter state finish for PHS in 30 years. She also led the Honor Roll in the 100 (12.86).

Princeton's Camryn Driscoll competes in the 400 meter run during the Class 2A girls track and field Sectional on Thursday, May 9, 2024 in Princeton. (Scott Anderson)

Maddie Wetzell, Bureau Valley, jr.: As a sophomore, the Storm distance ace paced the Honor Roll from the 800 meters (2:35.39) on up. She qualified for state in the 1,600 (5:40.98) and 3,200 (12:14.34) as well as the 4x800 relay. She was the Three Rivers conference champion in the 3,200 meters.

Bureau Valley's Maddie Wetzell (Earleen Hinton)

Ashlynn Weber, Princeton, sr. - As a junior, Weber was the Three Rivers runner-up in the triple jump and BCR Honor Roll leader with a mark of 33-7. She is the only senior member of this year’s PHS squad.