Marquette tops WFC in TCC baseball: The Times Tuesday roundup

Baseball

Marquette 11, Woodland/Flanagan-Cornell 0 (5 inn.): At Masinelli Field in Ottawa, the Crusaders (8-1, 1-0) scored all of their runs in the first inning in defeating the Warriors (1-5, 0-3) in the Tri-County Conference game.

Griffin Dobberstein (RBI) and Sam Mitre (double, two RBIs) each had two hits for Marquette, while Grant Dose recorded a pair of RBIs. Anthony Couch (Win, 2 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 1 BB, 6 K) and Dose (3 IP, 1 H, 0 ER, 2 BB, 5 K) combined efforts on the mound.

Brayden Matsko and Eli Quantance both singled for WFC. Theron Essman took the pitching loss.

Seneca 3, Henry-Senachwine 2: At Seneca, the Fighting Irish improved to 2-5 overall and 1-2 in the TCC with the win over the Mallards.

Cam Shriey pitched the complete game win for Seneca, allowing just four hits, two earned runs with no walks and 10 strikeouts. Keegan Murphy and Shriey each had two hits, while Casey Klicker had a double and RBI.

Herscher 1, Streator 0: At SHS Athletic Fields, the Tigers scored the game’s lone run in the third inning as the Bulldogs fell to 2-6 overall and 0-2 in the Illinois Central Eight Conference.

Streator pitcher Clay Christoff allowed six hits, one walk and struck out 10 in a complete game loss. Keegan Angelico had two of the hosts’ six hits.

Serena 8, Hinckley-Big Rock 7: At Serena, the Huskers (1-4, 1-1) scored five runs in the sixth inning to beat darkness and the Royals in the Little Ten Conference contest.

Nolan Muffler had the only hit for Serena, which took advantage of 11 walks and four H-BR errors. The hosts posted 14 stolen bases, four each by Wesley Hendricks and Muffler. Carter Meyer (1⅔ IP, 2 H, 4 ER, 3 BB, 2 K) recorded the win in relief of Beau Raikes (4⅓ IP, 1 H, 2 ER, 5 BB, 10 K).

Annawan 15, Earlville 0 (4 inn.): At Annawan, the Red Raiders had just three hits, a double by Joe Clifford and singles by Declan Brennan and losing pitcher Easton Fruit in the loss to the Braves.

Newark 10, Hiawatha 0 (6 inn.): At Newark, Eastin McBroom allowed just a pair of hits, walked one and struck out 11 for the Norsemen (3-7, 2-0) in the LTC win over the Hawks.

Landon Begovac (triple, RBI), Payton Wills (triple, two RBIs) and Jackson Walker (two RBIs) all had two hits for Newark.

Somonauk 14, Indian Creek 6: At Somonauk, the Bobcats (4-2, 2-0) scored seven runs in the first on the way to the LTC win over the Timberwolves.

Landon Johnson went 3 for 3 with an RBI for Somonauk, while Noah Brandt had a single, double and two RBIs. Luke Hartsell (Win, 3⅔ IP, 4 H, 4 ER, 3 BB, 4 K) and Tristan Reed (3⅓ IP, 2 H, 1 ER, 3 BB, 3 K) shared the mound duties.

Aurora Central Catholic 11, Sandwich 1 (5 inn.): At Sandwich, the Indians dropped to 1-6 with the loss to the Chargers.

Griffin Somlock smacked a solo homer in the second inning as one of the hosts’ four hits. Nick Michalek was the losing pitcher.

Softball

Beecher 3, Ottawa 0: At King Field, the Pirates fell to 3-2 with the loss to the Bobcats.

Bobbi Snook doubled while Piper Lewis and Reese Purcell singled for the hosts. Addie Russell (7 IP, 7 H, 2 ER, 0 BB, 5 K) suffered the loss.

Marquette senior Taylor Cuchra (Brian Hoxsey)

Marquette 18, Woodland/Flanagan-Cornell 0 (4 inn.): At June Gross Field in Ottawa, Taylor Cuchra gave up two hits and struck out four while also hitting a home run and driving in three in the Crusaders (10-1, 1-0) TCC win.

Hunter Hopkins (RBI), Kelsey Cuchra (double, four RBIs) and Kealey Rick (four RBIs) each had two hits, while Chloe Larson doubled for Marquette, which scored 11 runs in the first inning.

Olivia Chismarick and Addyson Ewing both singled for WFC, while Lilly Libby took the loss in the circle.

Tessa Krull (Photo provided by Nikki Bricco)

Seneca 8, Henry-Senachwine 0: At Seneca, Tessa Krull tossed a no-hitter for the Irish (5-0, 3-0), allowing one walk and striking out 15 on just 79 pitches for the TCC win.

Camryn Stecken (double, home run, three RBIs) had three hits, while Emma Mino (double), Audry McNabb (RBI) and Krull (double, RBI) all had two hits.

Newark 23, Hiawatha 1 (4 inn.): At Newark, the Norsemen (4-5, 2-0) scored 11 runs in the opening inning in the LTC win over the Hawks.

Adelaide Johnson (home run, three RBIs), Kate Bromeland (double, home run, four RBIs), Dottie Wood and Presley Hauge (double, RBI) all had two hits for Newark, while Rylie Carlson drove in three runs. Gwen Friestad and Bailey Schutter each had two RBIs. Cayla Pottinger (3 IP, 0 H, 3 K) recorded the win.

Somonauk 7, Indian Creek 6: At Somonauk, the Bobcats (1-4, 1-1) scored a run in the sixth to snap the tie and top the Timberwolves in the LTC game.

Maddie LeCuyer (double) had three hits for Somonauk, while Kayla Anderson (double, RBI) had two hits. Taylor Johnson (two RBIs) homered, Ady Werner tripled and Kennedy Barshinger doubled for the hosts. Brooke Bahrey (7 IP, 6 H, 2 ER, 2 BB, 7 K) earned the pitching victory.

Annawan-Wethersfield 16, Earlville 6 (5 inn.): At Annawan, the Red Raiders dropped to 3-2 with the loss as the hosts scored six times in both the first and fifth innings.

Addie Scherer (double, two RBIs) had three hits, while Bailey Miller, Samantha Knauf (two RBIs) and losing pitcher Riley Kelly all had two hits for Earlville.

Girls soccer

Ottawa 9, DePue/Hall 0: At King Field, Ayla Covalsky had two goals and three assists for Ottawa in the win.

Georgia Kirkpatrick had two goals and an assist, Chloe Carmona scored two goals, Taylor Brandt scored a goal and provided an assist. Kalie Andersen and Jasmine Resendez each scored one goal while Gracie Polancic provided an assist. Goalie Shaelyn Miller earned the shutout in the net.