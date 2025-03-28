Ottawa tops Pontiac, Marquette suffers first loss: The Times Thursday Roundup

Baseball

Ottawa 8, Pontiac 3: At Pontiac, the Pirates scored three times in both the second and third innings in improving to 5-1 on the season.

Adam Swanson (two doubles, two RBIs) and Brendyn Fuchs each had three hits to lead Ottawa. Colt Bryson (RBI) and Jacob Rosetto (double) both had two hits, while Jaxon Cooper drove in a pair of runs. Swanson (Win, 5 IP, 7 H, 1 ER, 2 BB, 4 K), Noah Martin (1 IP, 2 K) and Bryson (1 IP) combined efforts on the hill.

Marmion Academy 5, Marquette 4: At Aurora, the Cadets scored the winning run with two outs in the seventh in dealing the Crusaders (5-1) their first loss of the season.

Keaton Davis had two hits for Marquette, while Anthony Couch and Jaxsen Higgins each had an RBI. Alec Novotney (3 IP, 5 H, 0 ER, 0 BB, 8 K) and Couch (Loss, 3⅔ IP, 3 H, 3 ER, 4 BB, 3 K) shared the mound for the Cru.

Roanoke-Benson/Lowpoint-Washbrun 1, Woodland/Flanagan Cornell 0: At Roanoke, despite a tremendous effort on the mound by Nolan Price (6 IP, 8 H, 1 ER, 4 BB, 1 K) the Warriors (1-3, 0-2) dropped the Tri-County Conference game to the Rockets, which scored the contest’s only run in the fifth.

Reece Pelnarsh had two of WFC’s three hits.

Putnam County 6, Seneca 3: At Seneca, the Panthers scored five times in the seventh in the TCC victory over the Fighting Irish (1-5, 0-2).

Cam Shriey had two hits and an RBI for Seneca, while Jace Mitchell (double) and Landyn Ransey both had an RBI. Losing pitcher Brody Rademacher (6 IP, 5 H, 4 ER, 4 BB, 8 K) also doubled.

Somonauk 7, Sandwich 4: At Somonauk, the Bobcats (2-1) scored four runs in the sixth in the triumph over the Indians (1-4).

Alex Barnes (two doubles) had three hits for Somonauk, while Kaden Geers-Clason had two RBI. Aldo Resendez (4⅓ IP, 4 H, 0 ER, 1 BB, 2 K) and Landon Johnson (Win, 2⅔ IP, 1 H, 0 R, 1 BB, 3 K) shared efforts on the mound.

Jeffery Ashley singled and doubled for Sandwich, while losing pitcher Braden Behringer (5⅓ IP, 7 H, 3 ER, 1 BB, 10 K) had an RBI.

Stillman Valley 7, Newark 6: At Stillman Valley, the Cardinals scored five times in the seventh to grab the win over the Norsemen (1-5).

Toby Steffen and Kaleb Carlson (double, two RBIs) had two hits to lead Newark, while starter Eastin McBroom (5 IP, 6 H, 1 ER, 1 BB, 9 K) pitched well.

Aurora Christian 8, Serena 3: At Serena, the Huskers (0-3) scored all three runs in the sixth to close to within two runs.

Beau Raikes smacked a solo home run and Nolan Muffler had an RBI for Serena. Starter Carter Meyer (5 IP, 6 H, 2 ER, 1 BB, 3 K) was solid on the mound.

Softball

Makayla Backos

Marquette 6, Amboy 3: At June Gross Field, Makalya Backos went 3 for 3, including a solo homer, and knocked in three runs while winning pitcher Taylor Cuchra fanned 10 in 6⅓ innings as the Crusaders improved to 7-1.

Hunter Hopkins, Avery Durdan (double, RBI) and Lily Brewer (double, RBI) all had two hits for Marquette.

Seneca 15, Putnam County 1 (5 inn.): At Seneca, the Irish (4-0, 2-0) scored six times in both the first and second innings on the way to the TCC win.

Seneca was led at the plate by Alyssa Zellers (three hits), Emma Mino (two hits, RBI), Hayden Pfeifer (single, triple, five RBIs) and Graysen Provance (two hits, two RBIs). Pfeifer (3 IP, 0 H, 7 K) earned the win in the circle.

Sandwich 10, Somonauk 3: At Somonauk, the Indians (1-1) exploded for eight runs in the seventh in the win over the Bobcats (0-3).

Kendal Petre (two doubles) and Kayden Corneils (double, RBI) both had four hits, Aubrey Cyr (two RBis) and Kyra Johnson (double, RBI) each had two hits and Jullian Freemon added a homer and two RBIs for Sandwich. Paige Danner (7 IP, 8 H, 3 ER, 0 BB, 7 K) earned the pitching win.

Somonauk’s Ady Werner and Kaydence Eade (double, two RBI) each had two hits, while Brooklyn Eads doubled.

Manteno 15, Newark 5 (5 inn.): At Mantneo, Panthers scored seven runs in the first inning as the Norsemen fell to 1-5.

Rylie Carlson (double, two RBIs) had three hits for Newark, while Brooklyn Wallin had two hits and Cayla Pottinger a double.