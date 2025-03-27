Putnam County Rotary donates $2,400 to Granville-Hennepin Fire Department for training facility

Members of Putnam County Rotary and the Granville-Hennepin Fire Protection District gathered on March 25, 2025, for presentation of Rotary's donation of $2,400. The grant will enable the District to upgrade educational technology used for firefighter, first responder and community training events. (Photo provided by Scott Shore)

Members of the Putnam County Rotary Club were on hand at the Granville-Hennepin Fire Department’s March 25 meeting in Hennepin, for presentation of the Club’s check for $2,400 supporting technology upgrades for the district’s learning and training facility.

The donation included a $1,200 Rotary District grant, matched by local donations raised by Putnam County Rotary, to fund computer and audio-visual equipment that will be used for firefighter training for local and regional departments, as well as community educational programs benefiting all Putnam County residents.

District Fire Chief Neil Buffington and Deputy Chief Quentin Buffington said the first such event is in the planning stages for April 12, possibly including community CPR basics, home and fire safety and storm preparedness.

The event will be held at the Hennepin Fire Station and will be free to the public, appropriate for both youth and adults. The Fire District is a combination fire and rescue department serving Granville Township and Village, providing advanced life support ambulance services, grass fire response and other emergency services.

Rotarians on hand for presentation of the grant check included Ron McNeill, Brenda Bickerman, Scott Shore and Grant Chair Debbie Buffington.

Rotary is a nonprofit organization that sponsors and provides volunteer support for a wide scope of community services benefiting schools, youth and literacy, community health and food availability, high school scholarships, senior citizen programs, blood drives, the annual post-prom Afterglow and other community services. Internationally, the Club supports global health initiatives, world literacy, peace and conflict resolution, disaster relief and international youth exchange programs. For more information, or to participate as a member or volunteer, contact PutnamCountyRotary@gmail.com.