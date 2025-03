The Ladd American Legion Auxiliary, Post 938, will meet at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, April 1, at the Legion Hall, 111 S. Main St. (BCR photo)

The Ladd American Legion Auxiliary, Post 938, will meet at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, April 1, at the Legion Hall, 111 S. Main St.

The group will be filling out the end of year Unit Report. Members are asked to bring any volunteer service hours to be included in the report. The group also will be recognizing the Americanism Essay winners. Anyone interested in joining the Auxiliary is invited to attend.