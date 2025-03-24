Princeton Christian Academy receives $1,000 ag literacy grant from Bureau County Farm Bureau

Fourth grade teacher Beverly Odell, Callie Odell, fifth grade teacher Tony Clausen, Odett Johnson, Elissa Slevin, Dennis Taylor with Taylor’s Way, Braxton Bickett, Solomon Cowser, Marshall Gray, Principal Steve Lunger, Jill Frueh with the Bureau County Farm Bureau, Levi Eggers, Enrique Valle, Laurie Cowser and Miriam Bayer gather for a photo as Princeton Christian Academy was awarded a $1,000 Spring Ag Literacy Grant through the Bureau County Farm Bureau Foundation. (Photo provided by Ashley Gray)

These capital improvement funds, along with material donations offered by Taylor’s Way and Princeton’s Ace Hardware store, will enable students and staff to refurbish and restore the school garden. The garden will serve as a living lab where students can sow, plant and grow; and observe the life cycle of a variety of plants from seed to harvest.

“We are grateful for this award and for the generous offer of material support from local businesses,” said PCA Principal Steve Lunger. “This blessing comes in part, because of the efforts of Mrs. Laurie Cowser, a parent of some of our students, who drafted the grant application and Fourth Grade teacher, Mrs. Beverly Odell. Their efforts, combined with many others, will afford our students a wonderful opportunity to learn more about gardening and agriculture as they intimately explore the wonders of the world God made.”