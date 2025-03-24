More than 40 local businesses participate in Putnam County High School career fair

Putnam County High School hosted its inaugural Career Fair on March 19 showcasing the diverse opportunities available in the Illinois Valley. (Photo provided by Bethany Newsome)

The event attracted more than 40 local businesses, providing students with invaluable insights into various career paths and the skills required to succeed in today’s workforce.

This year’s Career Fair brought together a dynamic mix of industries, including healthcare, manufacturing, technology, and hospitality, among others. Students from Putnam County High School, along with eighth grade students from Putnam County Junior High School, had the opportunity to connect directly with employers, ask questions and explore potential career paths.

“Events like these are critical for our students,” Work Based Learning Coordinator Kimberly England said. “They allow our young people to engage with local businesses, learn about different career options, and understand the skills they need to develop as they prepare for their future.”

Local employers expressed their enthusiasm for the event and the chance to interact with the next generation of workers.

“We were thrilled to participate in the Career Fair,” said Kaitlyn Edgecomb representing her employer Illinois Valley Community College. “Engaging with high school students gives us a chance to share what IVCC has to offer as both an educational institution as well as a place to further their career.”

The success of the Career Fair is a testament to the strong partnership between Putnam County High School and the local business community. The event not only highlighted the importance of career readiness but also reinforced the school’s commitment to providing students with the resources and support they need to succeed.

Putnam County High School is dedicated to fostering an educational environment that promotes academic excellence, personal growth, and career readiness. Through various programs and community partnerships, we strive to prepare our students for success in an ever-changing world.