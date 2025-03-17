Thornton’s gas station in Streator closes until May 13 for renovations

Thornton’s, 1810 N. Bloomington St., in Streator closed Monday to begin renovations. The gas station and convenience store is expected to be closed until May 13, according to the businesses' signage. Construction crews had put up a fence around the perimeter of the building and were busy at work Monday.

