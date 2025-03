The next Starved Rock Civil War Round Table will be at 7 p.m. Wednesday, March 19, in Room 420 at Ottawa High School, 211 E. Main St. (Scott Anderson)

David Mathis will present his program on Civil War prisons.

The public is welcome. There will be door prizes and light refreshments will be served.