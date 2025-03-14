Outdoor dining in Utica to resume May 9

Outdoor dining will return to Utica on Mother’s Day weekend.

Thursday, the Utica Village Board approved the outdoor dining schedule for 2025. Mill Street between Church and Canal streets will be closed to through-traffic Monday, May 5, giving business time to prepare for outdoor service Friday, May 9.

The last day for outdoor dining will be Sunday, Oct. 26, with the road opened in time for the Veterans Day parade on Nov. 3.

Mayor David Stewart acknowledged some interest in truncating the Mill Street closure but “the majority still want to keep it closed until the last weekend (in October).”

Village Board to improve 2 ball fields

Separately, the village board will consider improvements to two ball fields at its next committee meeting on March 27.

Girls softball is surging, so the board has been asked to make accommodations at both Carey Field and at Neighbors Park.

Carey Field would be undergo “all-purpose” improvements to accommodate both baseball and softball. At Neighbors Park the proposal is to move the fence in about 15 feet and to add lights for night games.

Finally, Police Chief James Mandujano issued what he called “a friendly reminder” to keep their dogs leashed and to clean up after them. Mandujano said his office has received a series of complaints about dogs at large and leaving behind messes.

In other matters, the board: