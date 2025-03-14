2025 baseball preview: Versatile Ottawa returns wealth of talent for new head coach

Ottawa's Adam Swanson delivers a pitch during a game against Sycamore last season at the Sycamore Community Sports Complex. (Mark Busch)

The Ottawa baseball team finished 16-20 overall and 7-8 in Interstate 8 Conference play last season, falling in the Class 3A La Salle-Peru Regional title game to Morris.

New head coach Levi Ericson, despite losing key players in Tate Wesbecker, Cam Loomis and Jack Henson to graduation, feels the Pirates return plenty of talent to record a solid season in 2025.

“This will be my seventh year in with the program, the first five as the sophomore coach and last season as the varsity assistant,” said Ericson, who takes over for Tyler Wargo. “I feel very fortunate to have the opportunity to now be the head coach.

“We were a relatively young team last season, but because of that we’ll have seven of the nine guys that held down big roles for us back. Having the experience back that we do with a bunch of guys that had over 100 at-bats makes things a little easier on me.”

Junior Adam Swanson (.395, 14 2B, 3 HR, 32 RBI, .481 OBP; 6-4, 52 2/3 IP, 39 K, 3.32 ERA) was a Times All-Area first-team selection last year. Ericson expects him to lead the way.

“Adam is the kind of kid you can build a program around,” Ericson. “Much like last year, he’s going to be our primary catcher, a top of the rotation pitcher and maybe even see a little time in the outfield to ease some pressure off his arm.”

Ottawa's Lucas Farabaugh takes the throw at third base during a game against Sycamore last season at the Sycamore Community Sports Complex. (Mark Busch)

The Pirates also return Times second-teamer/junior Lucas Farabaugh (.318, 3 2B,1 3B, 18 RBI, 14 SB; 20 Ks in 17 2/3 innings pitched) and Times honorable mention pick/senior Jacob Rosetto (.268, 7 2B, 1 3B, 11 RBI, .417 OBP).

“Lucas was up as a sophomore last year and is a kid who is going to excel wherever you put him in the field,” Ericson said. “Just an all-around good baseball player and athlete that is going to be fighting for being a conference (game) starter or a long reliever.

“Jacob played shortstop for us last year, and we are expecting good things from him. He’s a very good defensive player and a solid lefty stick, middle-of-the-order type hitter.”

Ericson will also be counting on returning seniors Colin Fowler (P, IF, OF), Jace Veith (OF), Jaxon Cooper (OF, P) and Jackson Mangold (IF).

“Colin will be a top guy in the rotation for us, and he is also a kid that is very versatile,” Ericson said. “He’s more than likely going to see time at second base but also filling in at third base and the outfield at times.

“Jace was really good for us at the top of the batting order and is a solid outfielder. He’s tough, he’s gritty and a team-first guy.

“Jaxon was our everyday centerfielder last season and did a great job. He’s put in a lot of time working on his hitting in the offseason, so I’m hoping we see that work pay off for him.

“Jackson is a middle-of-the-order guy who will float between first base and designated hitter, and we are hoping may earn the closer role.”

The rest of the roster is made up of seniors Kyler Araujo (IF), Harry Carretto (OF), Mason Jaegle (IF, P, C), Connor Hanouw (IF) and Deklan Gage (UTL), as well as juniors Brayden Batistini (OF), Colt Bryson (P, IF, OF), Brendyn Fuchs (IF, P), Noah Marvin (P, IF), Michael McGill (P, OF), Brody Pagakis (P, IF) and Evan Paris (IF).

“Early on, the first handful of games this season, the challenges to the guys are pitchers throwing strikes, forcing the other team to put the ball in play and cutting down on our strikeouts,” Ericson said.

Ottawa is scheduled to open the season hosting Seneca on Monday, then playing at Metamora and Sandwich on Tuesday and Thursday, respectively.