5 storylines for the 2025 BCR baseball, softball seasons

Rob Ruppert talks to the St. Bede softball team after their third-place finish at state in 2019. He is taking over the reigns as head coach again this spring with Shawn Sons, who guided the Bruins to the Class 1A State title in 2023, shifting back to assistant coach. (BCR photo)

Trading places, again

The more things change, the more they stay the same for the St. Bede softball team. Coaches Rob Ruppert and Shawn Sons have flipped roles, again, with Ruppert taking over as head coach and Sons as assistant. Ruppert was head coach (2016-22) when the Bruins placed third at state in 2019 and remained on staff when Sons took over in 2023, leading the Bruins to the Class 1A State championship.

In addition to the coaching change, St. Bede will have some key holes to fill. They will be missing last year’s Big 3 of pitcher/infielder Ella Hermes, the 2024 BCR Player of the Year; catcher Bella Pinter, now at Illinois Wesleyan; and pitcher/infielder Reagan Stoudt, now at NCAA Division I University of Texas-San Antonio.

Key returners for the Bruins are junior infielder Lily Bosnich (.391) and outfielder Emma Slingsby (.289), who contributed to the the 2023 state championship.

Storm makeover

The Bureau Valley softball team won its first regional championship since 2006 last year. The Storm had a couple of key unexpected missing players along with the graduating seniors. Pitcher Madison Smith transferred to a neighboring school during the school year and shortstop Lesleigh Maynard (.483) saw her senior season end before it started, sustaining an ACL injury on the same day she signed to play for D-I Southeast Missouri.

Storm coach Dave Shepard will turn to senior Carly Reglin (7-2, 2.42) to carry the pitching load. She recently signed to play for Illinois Central College. The Storm also bring back the bats of junior catcher Emily Wright (.418) and senior Emma Stull (.396).

Will Tigresses continue to grow?

The Princeton softball team continues to make strides under the leadership of coach Jhavon Hayes. The Tigresses went 7-17 in her first season as head coach and flipped the numbers last year, going 17-8.

The Tigresses bring back a stock of talent to stay on the rise with the likes of seniors Kelsea Klingenberg, a Parkland College signee who led the area with a .489 average, Ella Harp (.392) and Sam Woolley (18 RBI), Judson University recruit, juniors Makayla Hecht (.481, 36 runs), Keely Lawson (.400, 6 HR, 39 RBI), Izzy Gibson (6 HR, 17 RBI) and slapper Caroline Keutzer (.346) and sophomore pitcher/slugger Avah Oertel (8-6, 3.42, .357, 6 HR, 35 RBI).

Red Devils’ regional reign

Tom Keegan’s Hall Red Devil baseball team has won two straight regional championships with a sectional title in 2023 and shows no signs of slowing down.

A pair of unanimous Three Rivers East All-Conference players, sophomore Luke Bryant and senior Jack Jablonski, return to keep the Red Devils in position to repeat. Bryant led the Red Devils with a .440 average and figures to assume the pitching responsibilities with the graduation of his brother, Max. Jablonski was among the area leaders in batting (.367), RBIs (18) and runs scored (14).

The Red Devils also bring senior southpaw Izzaq Zrust, a Des Moines Area Community College signee who posted a 6-1 record, 2.24 ERA and 71 strikeouts last year, and sophomore outfielder Jaxon Pinter, who didn’t play like a rookie last year, hitting .373 with 19 runs.

Bruin another postseason run

The St. Bede baseball team won a Class 1A regional championship and reached the sectional finals, falling to Kewanee Wethersfield 4-2. The Bruins have many holes to fill with heavy graduation losses with Nathan Husser, Ryan Slingsby, Seth Ferrarri and Luke Tunnell, but coach Bill Booker always gets his team ready to make a postseason run each spring.

Top returners to get the job done for the Bruins are senior infielder/pitcher Alan Spencer, who batted .333 with 16 RBIs and pitched in with a 5-3 record and a 1.90 ERA, and juniors Gus Burr, who batted .330 with an area-high 42 runs scored, and Gino Ferrari (.298, 2-2/1.96).