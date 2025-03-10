Chef Sara’s Table to open in La Salle

Chef Sara’s Table will be opening soon in downtown La Salle. The location at 502 First St., Suite A, will focus on catering and personal chef services plus a lunch menu with plans to later add appetizers, a bar, and dinner on the weekends, said owner Sara Fitzpatrick. (Stephanie Jaquins for Shaw Local)

Chef Sara’s Table will be opening soon in downtown La Salle.

The location at 502 First St., Suite A, will focus on catering and personal chef services plus a lunch menu with plans to later add appetizers, a bar, and dinner on the weekends, said owner Sara Fitzpatrick.

The lunch menu will be seasonal and rotating, and will include her famous soups, she said, as well as sandwiches and possibly salads.

Dinner will be a three- to four-course menu, by reservation only and will be prepared by the chef in front of the guests.

A graduate of Le Cordon Bleu Chicago, Fitzpatrick teaches as a culinary continuing education instructor at Illinois Valley Community College. She also worked as the store chef at Hy-Vee in Peru for more than eight years and has worked as a personal chef for four years.

“With growing success and experience, [I] decided to get a prep kitchen of my own and offer a unique spin on dining options,” she said.

An opening date will be announced at a later date. For more information, find Chef Fitzyour palate on Facebook.

