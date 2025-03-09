LincolnBridge Financial Planning recently opens in Oglesby

Mike Barrie, John Bellino and Greg Vogel founded LincolnBridge Financial Planning in Oglesby on Jan. 7 with a shared vision: to provide a holistic approach to financial planning that prioritizes tax efficiency and strategic investment decisions. (Photo provided by Penny Volkert)

Mike Barrie, John Bellino and Greg Vogel founded LincolnBridge Financial Planning in Oglesby on Jan. 7 with a shared vision: to provide a holistic approach to financial planning that prioritizes tax efficiency and strategic investment decisions.

Areas of focus include estate planning, retirement planning, education funding, tax strategies and small business retirement solutions.

As fiduciaries, they said they are commited to putting their clients’ best interests first.

Barrie, Bellino and Vogel use a team approach with diverse areas of expertise, to ensure a well-rounded and tailored approach to financial strategy.

Investments are managed through Charles Schwab & Co as custodian. The business is located at 141 E. Walnut St. in Oglesby. Thee website is lincolnbridgefp.com.