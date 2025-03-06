March 06, 2025
2nd annual Illinois Valley Library Road Trip starts April 6

Get your library passport stamped to be eligible for a prize

By Tom Collins
La Salle Public Library

The second annual Illinois Valley Library Road Trip begins April 6. (Shaw Local News Network)

Libraries across La Salle, Bureau and Putnam counties are participating in a Library Road Trip with a National Lampoon’s Family Vacation theme.

Patrons are invited to visit their home library, pick up a passport and hit the road with their favorite music and snacks. Once you get to another library, have your passport stamped at the circulation desk and take a look around. Have your passport stamped at as many libraries as desired and return to your home library to turn in your passport.

Your passport and stamps will get you a chance to win a prize from your home library in May.

The road trip will run from April 6 to May 10. Not all libraries have the same hours or rules, so visit the library’s website or Facebook page to confirm opening times.

Participating libraries include: Earlville Public Library; Graves Hume Public Library in Mendota; Ladd Public Library; La Moille-Clarion Public Library; La Salle Public Library; Marseilles Public Library; Oglesby Public Library; Ohio Public Library; Paw Paw Public Library; Peru Public Library; Princeton Public Library; Putnam County Public Libraries (all branches); Raymond A. Sapp Memorial Library in Wyanet; Reddick Public Library in Ottawa; Richard A. Mautino Public Library in Spring Valley; Selby Township Library in DePue; Streator Public Library; Tiskilwa Public Library; Utica Public Library and Walnut Public Library.

