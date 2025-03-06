2nd annual Illinois Valley Library Road Trip starts April 6

The second annual Illinois Valley Library Road Trip begins April 6.

Libraries across La Salle, Bureau and Putnam counties are participating in a Library Road Trip with a National Lampoon’s Family Vacation theme.

Patrons are invited to visit their home library, pick up a passport and hit the road with their favorite music and snacks. Once you get to another library, have your passport stamped at the circulation desk and take a look around. Have your passport stamped at as many libraries as desired and return to your home library to turn in your passport.

Your passport and stamps will get you a chance to win a prize from your home library in May.

The road trip will run from April 6 to May 10. Not all libraries have the same hours or rules, so visit the library’s website or Facebook page to confirm opening times.

Participating libraries include: Earlville Public Library; Graves Hume Public Library in Mendota; Ladd Public Library; La Moille-Clarion Public Library; La Salle Public Library; Marseilles Public Library; Oglesby Public Library; Ohio Public Library; Paw Paw Public Library; Peru Public Library; Princeton Public Library; Putnam County Public Libraries (all branches); Raymond A. Sapp Memorial Library in Wyanet; Reddick Public Library in Ottawa; Richard A. Mautino Public Library in Spring Valley; Selby Township Library in DePue; Streator Public Library; Tiskilwa Public Library; Utica Public Library and Walnut Public Library.