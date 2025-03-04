Oglesby says it will support Illinois Valley Food Pantry, but not with money

The Oglesby City Council expressed a willingness on Monday to help Illinois Valley Food Pantry, but not with direct financial support. (Scott Anderson)

The Oglesby City Council expressed a willingness on Monday to help Illinois Valley Food Pantry, but not with direct financial support.

Mary Jo Credi, executive director, appeared during the public comment period of the council meeting and asked why she’d been unable to get on the agenda after two months of requests.

Credi said the pantry was founded 42 years ago with the aim of providing “temporary” relief to the hungry. Today, the demand is unrelenting.

“The number is increasing and it’s not getting better,” Credi said.

Oglesby Mayor Jason Curran apologized for any oversight; but Credi left without direct aid.

Pat Barry, city attorney, said he concluded a non-home rule city does not have the authority to direct taxpayer dollars to an outside entity.

Curran said he’d be willing to partner with the food pantry – “I think you’re a fantastic organization” – to provide any indirect help, such as appealing for donations.

In January, the city of La Salle agreed to donate $1,000 to the food pantry, after it requested $15,000. La Salle’s council agreed to discuss the item come budget time. La Salle is, however, a home rule community.