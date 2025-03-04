New Oglesby commissioner apologizes for past comments

New Oglesby Commissioner Austin Cullinan said Monday the council needs to work with less conflict and then said, in a statement, it begins with him. (Tom Collins)

During the Oglesby City Council meeting, Cullinan urged the council to be less contentious. He said constituents have been asked, “What’s going on in Oglesby?”

“None of us up here need to be heroes or leave profound legacies behind,” Cullinan said, “we just need to be competent.”

But in the next breath, Cullinan apologized for his past role in “engendering animosity and outrage” while campaigning for his father, former commissioner Jim Cullinan.

Austin Cullinan said he served as his father’s “mouthpiece” during political campaigns and apologized for remarks he directed, primarily on social media, to city officials including past commissioners and mayors, whom he rattled off by name.

“I cannot defend the example that I set as his mouthpiece. Even if you’re right you can be wrong.”

