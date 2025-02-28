Ottawa girls track and field opens 2025 season in Sycamore: The Times Thursday Roundup

Girls track and field

Markey a winner at Sycamore: At Sycamore on Thursday, the Ottawa girls track and field team placed fourth of five teams at their season-opening indoor meet.

Pirates junior Isabella Markey started her season with a victory, winning the 55-meter hurdles in 10.47 seconds.

Shaylen Quinn (1:06.48 in the 400 meters), Finley Gross (1.37 meters in the high jump) and the 4x160 relay team of Markey, Taylor Brandt, Ailey Harstad and Savannah Markey (1:35.84) added runner-up finishes for Ottawa.