Tales with Tails to take place at Granville library

The Putnam County Public Library will host two reading dog teams at the Granville Branch in March.

Tales with Tails is a fun activity that allows youth to practice literacy skills. Dogs love stories, even when words have to be worked out, missed, or are misspoken.

Jessica Dove and her dog, Hobo, will be at the Granville Branch at 5 p.m. Tuesday, March 4 and 25. Dina Lunken and her dog, Rosie, will be at the Granville Branch at 10 a.m. Saturday, March 15, and at 4 p.m. Thursday, March 27.

This program is free and open to the public. The Granville Branch is located at 214 S. McCoy St., Granville. For more information, call the library at 815-339-2038.

Spring craft time at McNabb library

The Putnam County Public Library will host two Spring Craft Times in March at the McNabb Branch.

On Wednesday, March 5 at 4 p.m., Youth are invited to stop by the library at 4 p.m. Wednesday, March 5, to make paper flowers.

At 4 p.m. Wednesday, March 19, youth are invited to celebrate the Cherry Blossom Festival by making a Cherry Blossom Windsock at the library. All supplies will be provided. The programs are free and open to the public.

The McNabb Library is located at 322 W. Main St., McNabb. For information, call the library at 815-339-2038.