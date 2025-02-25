Home-based bakery, Bake My Day, accepting orders for delivery

Bake My Day, based in Paw Paw, will offer deliveries to La Salle, Lee and Ogle counties, and will meet customers from surrounding counties in a delivering county. Here is their cookie crumble cheesecake. (Photo provided by Kelly Fessler)

A new home-based bakery opens this week.

Bake My Day, based in Paw Paw, will offer deliveries to La Salle, Lee and Ogle counties, and will meet customers from surrounding counties in a delivering county.

Owner Kelly Fessler is looking for a storefront to open in mid-summer.

Bake My Day is an all-organic, non-GMO bakery aiming to provide a healthier version of desserts. Weekly menus will be released on Fridays with orders due on Tuesdays. This week’s menu includes brownie cheesecake, blueberry scones, cinnamon rolls and kitchen sink cookies, which include toffee, pretzel bites, caramel pieces, chocolate chips and organic M&Ms.

In addition to customer deliveries, Fessler is interested in serving organic desserts in local businesses.

Fessler accepts Apple Pay, Facebook Pay, Cash App and Venmo. Orders can be placed by messaging her business on Facebook.