Princeton Elementary to conduct preschool screening March 20-21

Princeton Elementary School District will conduct a community wide preschool screening on Thursday, March 20, and Friday, March 21, at Douglas Elementary School, 220 E. La Salle St.

Children must be 3 or 4 years old before Sept. 1 to participate in this screening. Children will be screened in the following areas: fine and gross motor skills, learning skills, speech/language, social emotional and self-help skills.

There is no charge for this screening but appointments are required. Call 815-875-6075 to schedule an appointment. Each appointments last about 45 minutes. The Bright Beginnings program fills up fast, call and schedule an appointment ASAP.

A preschool screening is required for all families who wish to have their child enrolled in Bright Beginnings Pre-Kindergarten Program, a grant funded program by the Illinois State Board of Education. Any family may utilize this screening as a development check-up. Children currently enrolled in the Bright Beginnings preschool program do not need to be screened again. Children not screened before June 6 will not be able to start on the first day of preschool.

Families who are wanting their child in Bright Beginnings must provide proof of income at the screening (provide one of the following, preferably the first page 2024 tax return or two pay stubs from each parent, 2024 W-2 for both parents or letter from employer).

All preschool students will be required to have a complete up-to-date physical and immunization record turned in before the first day of school.

Questions may be directed to 815-875-6075.