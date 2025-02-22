Streator comeback falls short at Pekin: The Times Friday Roundup

Boys basketball

Pekin 59, Streator 43: At Pekin, the Bulldogs trailed by 15 points early in the third quarter to the host Dragons before getting to within two at 42-40. The hosts then used a key 6-0 run to help hold the lead to the end.

Streator (23-8) was led by Nolan Lukach (14 points, 11 rebounds), Matt Williamson (12 points, six rebounds) and Blaize Bressner (seven points).

Streator is off until Wednesday when it opens the Class 3A La Salle-Peru Regional against rival Ottawa at 6 p.m.

Tri-Valley 55, Fieldcrest 45: At Downs, the Knights dropped the Heart of Illinois contest to the Vikings.

Jordan Heider had 17 points to lead Fieldcrest, with Eddie Lorton adding 12 and Kash Klendworth 10.

Boys wrestling

Corder, Gagnon fall in semifinals, but still alive IHSA State: At the IHSA Boys Individual State Finals on Friday at the State Farm Center in Champaign, The Times area’s six state qualifiers – all in Class 1A – opened competition. Sandwich’s Cooper Corder and Seneca’s Jeremy Gagnon both dropped championship semifinal bouts their respective weight classes.

At 144 pounds, Corder lost via pinfall in 5 minutes, 51 seconds to Richmond Burton’s Emmett Nelson, while at 285, Gagnon was pinned by Chicago Hope’s Roy Phelps in 5:58. Both will compete in wrestlebacks on Saturday.

Marquette’s Alex Schaefer dropped his quarterfinal bout via pinfall in 1:43 at 215 to Coal City’s John Keigler, but rebounded for a pinfall win in 3:27 against Chicago Phoenix’s Kaleb Abney. He will continue action on Saturday.

Seneca’s Raiden Terry (106) picked up a pair of wins in wrestlebacks, topping Benton’s Brayton Tittle (19-3 technical fall) and Woodstock Marian’s Camden Spiniolas (12-1 decision) to stay alive for Saturday.

Irish’s Nick Grant’s (165) season ended with a pinfall loss to Vandalia’s Artan Mustafa in wrestlebacks.

Sandwich’s Devon Blanchard (215) lost his quarterfinal bout 8-5 to Mt. Zion’s Keller Stocks and will be in wrestlebacks on Saturday.