Austin Cullinan to replace Tony Stefanelli on Oglesby council

Austin Cullinan listens as the Oglesby City Council votes Tuesday, Feb. 18, 2025, to install him to the council seat being vacated by Tony Stefanelli. (Tom Collins)

The Oglesby City Council has a new commissioner. Austin Cullinan will replace Tony Stefanelli.

The council emerged from closed session Tuesday and appointed Cullinan to succeed Stefanelli, who tendered his resignation after announcing he is moving out of the district.

“It’s been an absolute honor to serve,” Stefanelli said following an emotional farewell, during which he extended his thanks to his now-former peers.

Oglesby Mayor Jason Curran was among those who returned the thanks.

“There was never a doubt in my mind you acted with the best of intentions to improve our city,” Curran said.

The new commissioner, likely to be sworn in at the next meeting, is a 29-year-old educator at Serena High School, where he teaches history.

Stefanelli farewell Commissioner Tony Stefanelli, at his last meeting, bids farewell (Tom Collins)

During the public comment period, Cullinan said his qualifications include “a strong background in technology” and the ability to mediate, which “would be an asset in working to address the most pressing need this council has demonstrated over the last two years: decorum.”

The vote to install him was 3-1, with Curran voting no and Stefanelli abstaining from the vote to appoint his successor. Curran declined to divulge statements made during closed session but signaled he favored Mike Porter, with long experience in banking.

Separately, Commissioner Tony Stefanelli revealed the costs incurred by tasking the Plan Commission with hosting informational sessions on the April 1 referendum. The running total is $3,447.66.

That figure includes personnel time, mailer costs, video recording fees and attorney’s fees. To meet future needs, Stefanelli proposed allotting a total budget of $7,000.

“I’d like to get this resolved so that the Plan Commission can do what they need to do without political interference,” Stefanelli said.

Finally, the council took steps to advance the wastewater treatment plant. The council agreed to solicit bids for phase 1 of the project. In separate votes, the council approved a pair of easement agreements with adjoining property owners.

Commissioner Greg McDermott further noted he’s seeking state and federal aid for the project.

In other matters, the council: