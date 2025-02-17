Celebration of Life for John Smith to be held Saturday, March 1

John Smith touched many lives in his life’s work as teacher, coach, mentor, bus driver, detasseling crew leader, landlord and friend.

On Saturday, March 1, all those lives he touched, will gather to celebrate his life at 11 a.m. at the Evangelical Covenant Church in Princeton. There will be a luncheon following the service for time for fellowship and reminisce about “Smitty.”

Smith passed away on Dec. 16, 2024 at the age of 85. He taught at Princeton High School for parts of four decades, retiring in 1994.