The Manlius Sportsmens Club has planned two fish fries during Lent.

The Manlius Sportsmens Club has planned two fish fries during Lent.

The first fry will be on Friday, March 21, followed by another on Friday, April 4. Both will be from 6 to 8 p.m.

A donation of $15 a person is asked. Carryouts will be available.