IVCC financial report recognized for 13th year

Illinois Valley Community College’s reader-friendly annual financial report has been recognized by an association of government finance officers for the 13th consecutive year.

The Award for Outstanding Achievement in Popular Annual Financial Reporting is issued by the Government Finance Officers Association. To be eligible for the award, a government also must have received a Certificate of Achievement for Excellence in Financial Reporting from the GFOA for the current fiscal year. Judges evaluate the reports based on reader appeal, understandability, distribution methods, creativity and other elements.

The award represents a significant achievement by IVCC, according to the GFOA.

“I am so proud of the work that our team continues to do each year to receive this award,” IVCC President Tracy Morris said. “This recognition is a testament to the work that our business office puts in annually to provide our financial information to the public in a well-organized, transparent and understandable manner.”

View the fiscal 2024 PAFR at ivcc.edu/businessservices/financial-pafr/FY2024_PAFR.pdf.