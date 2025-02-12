Bureau Valley boys wrap up 11-0 LTC finish with win over United: Tuesday BCR roundup

Boys basketball

Bureau Valley 67, United 47: The Storm finished off a 11-0 run in its first season in the Lincoln Trail Conference to claim the conference championship and No. 1 seed for next week’s conference tournament.

The BV sophs won 64-51 to finish 9-2 in the LTC.

Riverdale 69, Hall 41: The Red Devils dropped a Three Rivers crossover game at home Tuesday night.

Girls basketball

St. Bede 50, Mercer County 45: The Bruins won their 19th game of the season in a nonconference senior night victory over the Golden Eagles.

Lili McClain led St. Bede (19-12) with a game-high 23 points and Savannah Bray added 12.

The Bruins will open up regional play at 5 p.m. Saturday when they host the Gardner-South Wilmington.