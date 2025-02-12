Crematory at former McGrath’s Seafood site in Streator receives recommendation

A special use permit was recommended for Schultz Funeral Services and Crematory to move into the former McGrath's Seafood restaurant at 1 Elizabeth Place in Streator. Streator City Council will meet next week to officially approve the item. (Bill Freskos)

Schultz Crematory and Funeral Services is aiming to open at the former McGrath’s Seafood location in Northpoint Plaza, and the Streator Plan Commission recommended its approval.

During its regular meeting Tuesday, the Plan Commission went through several factors that are required in order to send a positive approval.

The commission reviewed the 11 required findings outlined in the city’s code, addressing concerns such as public health, safety and potential effects on surrounding properties.

The Plan Commission concluded that the business would not harm the general welfare of the area, lower property values or hold back any future development in the area.

The panel initially expressed concerns about nearby public events, such as Streator Fest, and how the crematory might affect those gatherings.

The petitioners, however, assured commission members that they would adjust their hours of operation during public events to minimize any disruption.

The site also will house a monument company and cemetery office, vacating Schultz’s original location at 115 S. Shabbona St. The building is expected to have an overall capacity of 50 people and five employees at a time.

The recommendation will be sent to the Streator City Council for final approval at its regular meeting at 7 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 19, at Streator City Hall, 204 S. Bloomington St.