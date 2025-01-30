Bureau County boys basketball top 25 all-time scoring leaders

A look at the 25 all-time top scoring leaders for Bureau County schools past and present as researched by BCR Sports Editor Kevin Hieronymus
|Name (years)
|School
|Points
|1) Ron Zagar (1953-57)
|DePue
|2,515
|2) Charlie Moretz (1953-56)
|Buda
|2,224
|3) Parker Neuhalfen (2011-15)
|Bureau Valley
|2,208
|4) Brad Bickett (1982-86)
|Ohio
|2,177
|5) Brian Piper (1987-91)
|Ohio
|2,132
|6) Lance Harris (1982-86)
|Ohio
|1,936
|7) Tom Schertz (1979-83)
|Tiskilwa
|1,891
|8) Shane Phillips (1989-93)
|Ohio
|1,865
|9) Shawn Jeppson (1994-98)
|Hall
|1,829
|10) Paul Hart (2018-20, 21-22)
|St. Bede
|1,811
|11) Roger Cannon (1962-66)
|Neponset
|1,809
|12) Roger Weller (1951-55)
|LaMoille
|1,785
|13) Reuben Slock (1997-01)
|Bureau Valley
|1,771
|14) Ron Marroquin (1980-83)
|DePue
|1,767
|15) Owen Landwehr (2015-18)
|Mineral (Annawan)
|1,751
|16) Luke Davis (1993-97)
|Manlius/BV
|1,735
|17) Todd Etheridge (1985-89)
|Ohio
|1,649
|20) Noah LaPorte (2022-25)
|Princeton
|1,616
|18) Chuck Sash (1955-58)
|Tiskilwa
|1,592
|19) Jody Junis (1983-86)
|Mineral (Annawan)
|1,585
|21) Dick Milles (1951-55)
|Bureau Township
|1,577
|22) Greg Berry (1960-64)
|Manlius
|1,552
|23) Pat McCarthy (1951-54)
|Walnut
|1,551
|24) Brian Blumhorst (1977-81)
|Malden
|1,498
|25) Grady Thompson (2020-23)
|Princeton
|1,468
Notes about players
Brad Bickett played basketball at Eureka College and before launchin a Hall of Fame coaching career with stops at Western, Bureau Valley and Rock Falls.
Lance Harris played basketball at Sauk Valley and Lewis University.
Shawn Jeppson was the AP Class A Player of the Year. He also scored more than a 1,000 points at ISU.
Tom Schertz played football at the University of Illinois.
Greg Berry played basketball at Bradley.
Roger Weller played basketball at ISU.
Grady Thompson is a sophomore starter for the University of Dubuque basketball team, averaging 13 ppg.