Bureau County boys basketball top 25 all-time scoring leaders

By Kevin Hieronymus

A look at the 25 all-time top scoring leaders for Bureau County schools past and present as researched by BCR Sports Editor Kevin Hieronymus

Name (years)SchoolPoints
1) Ron Zagar (1953-57)DePue2,515
2) Charlie Moretz (1953-56)Buda2,224
3) Parker Neuhalfen (2011-15)Bureau Valley2,208
4) Brad Bickett (1982-86)Ohio2,177
5) Brian Piper (1987-91)Ohio2,132
6) Lance Harris (1982-86)Ohio1,936
7) Tom Schertz (1979-83)Tiskilwa1,891
8) Shane Phillips (1989-93)Ohio1,865
9) Shawn Jeppson (1994-98)Hall1,829
10) Paul Hart (2018-20, 21-22)St. Bede1,811
11) Roger Cannon (1962-66)Neponset1,809
12) Roger Weller (1951-55)LaMoille1,785
13) Reuben Slock (1997-01)Bureau Valley1,771
14) Ron Marroquin (1980-83)DePue1,767
15) Owen Landwehr (2015-18)Mineral (Annawan)1,751
16) Luke Davis (1993-97)Manlius/BV1,735
17) Todd Etheridge (1985-89)Ohio 1,649
20) Noah LaPorte (2022-25)Princeton1,616
18) Chuck Sash (1955-58)Tiskilwa1,592
19) Jody Junis (1983-86)Mineral (Annawan)1,585
21) Dick Milles (1951-55)Bureau Township1,577
22) Greg Berry (1960-64)Manlius1,552
23) Pat McCarthy (1951-54)Walnut1,551
24) Brian Blumhorst (1977-81)Malden1,498
25) Grady Thompson (2020-23)Princeton1,468

Notes about players

Brad Bickett played basketball at Eureka College and before launchin a Hall of Fame coaching career with stops at Western, Bureau Valley and Rock Falls.

Lance Harris played basketball at Sauk Valley and Lewis University.

Shawn Jeppson was the AP Class A Player of the Year. He also scored more than a 1,000 points at ISU.

Tom Schertz played football at the University of Illinois.

Greg Berry played basketball at Bradley.

Roger Weller played basketball at ISU.

Grady Thompson is a sophomore starter for the University of Dubuque basketball team, averaging 13 ppg.

BCR
Kevin Hieronymus

Kevin has been sports editor of the BCR since 1986 and is Sports Editor of Putnam County Record. Was previously sports editor of the St. Louis Daily News and a regular contributor for the St. Louis Cardinals Magazine. He is a member of the IBCA and Illinois Valley Hall of Fames. He is one of 4 sportswriters from his tiny hometown Atlanta, IL