Bureau County boys basketball top 25 all-time scoring leaders

A look at the 25 all-time top scoring leaders for Bureau County schools past and present as researched by BCR Sports Editor Kevin Hieronymus

Name (years) School Points 1) Ron Zagar (1953-57) DePue 2,515 2) Charlie Moretz (1953-56) Buda 2,224 3) Parker Neuhalfen (2011-15) Bureau Valley 2,208 4) Brad Bickett (1982-86) Ohio 2,177 5) Brian Piper (1987-91) Ohio 2,132 6) Lance Harris (1982-86) Ohio 1,936 7) Tom Schertz (1979-83) Tiskilwa 1,891 8) Shane Phillips (1989-93) Ohio 1,865 9) Shawn Jeppson (1994-98) Hall 1,829 10) Paul Hart (2018-20, 21-22) St. Bede 1,811 11) Roger Cannon (1962-66) Neponset 1,809 12) Roger Weller (1951-55) LaMoille 1,785 13) Reuben Slock (1997-01) Bureau Valley 1,771 14) Ron Marroquin (1980-83) DePue 1,767 15) Owen Landwehr (2015-18) Mineral (Annawan) 1,751 16) Luke Davis (1993-97) Manlius/BV 1,735 17) Todd Etheridge (1985-89) Ohio 1,649 20) Noah LaPorte (2022-25) Princeton 1,616 18) Chuck Sash (1955-58) Tiskilwa 1,592 19) Jody Junis (1983-86) Mineral (Annawan) 1,585 21) Dick Milles (1951-55) Bureau Township 1,577 22) Greg Berry (1960-64) Manlius 1,552 23) Pat McCarthy (1951-54) Walnut 1,551 24) Brian Blumhorst (1977-81) Malden 1,498 25) Grady Thompson (2020-23) Princeton 1,468

Notes about players

Brad Bickett played basketball at Eureka College and had a Hall of Fame coaching career with stops at Western, Bureau Valley and Rock Falls.

Lance Harris played basketball at Sauk Valley and Lewis University.

Shawn Jeppson was the AP Class A Player of the Year. He also scored more than a 1,000 points at ISU.

Tom Schertz played football at the University of Illinois.

Greg Berry played basketball at Bradley.

Roger Weller played basketball at ISU.

Grady Thompson is a sophomore starter for the University of Dubuque basketball team, averaging 13 ppg.