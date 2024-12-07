Christ paintings to be put up Dec. 7 in Ottawa’s Washington Square

Volunteers help put up the 16 paintings depicting the life of Jesus Christ during the 2023 Christmas season at Washington Square in Ottawa. The paintings will go up again Saturday, Dec. 7, at 8 a.m. at Washington Square in Ottawa. ( Tom Sistak For Shaw Media )

The 16 paintings of the life of Jesus Christ will go up Saturday, Dec. 7, at 8 a.m. at Washington Square in Ottawa.

Volunteers are needed to help set up the paintings. A breakfast for volunteers will be 6:30 a.m. at Ottawa Presbyterian Church, followed by Christmas carols 9 a.m. at Jeremiah Joe Coffee. Additionally, equipment such as use a few 5 foot and 6 foot step ladders, a basic deep socket set, cordless drill with socket adaptor and a basic box wrench set will be needed.

Created in 1956 by the Ottawa Retail Merchants Association to keep Christ in Christmas, the 4-foot-7 paintings depict Jesus’s birth, life and ministry, each painting accompanied by a Scripture verse.

The Ottawa Freedom Association has erected the paintings each year since 1992 after winning a lengthy court battle.

The premiere of a documentary on The Paintings in the Park will be shown 2 p.m Sunday, Dec. 8, at Roxy Cinemas, 827 La Salle St. Cost is $7 per person. Tickets will be available at the door. An additional viewing is scheduled 2 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 14, at the Ottawa Historical and Scouting Museum, 1100 Canal St. Tickets again will be $7 and available at the door.