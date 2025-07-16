5 Things to Do: Music in the Park and more

- Enjoy “Music in the Park” (Saturday, July 19, Ottawa): Head to Washington Square Park in Ottawa for a free outdoor music performance by The StingRays from 6-8 p.m.
- Attend “Music in the Park” - Samurai Necktie (July 18, Peru): The City of Peru hosts free “Music in the Park” featuring Samurai Necktie at Schweickert Pavillion at Centennial Park. The music starts at 6 p.m.
- Go on a “Take a Hike & a Lunch” Excursion (Starved Rock Lodge): This guided 3-mile hike through Starved Rock’s canyons includes a lunch break, perfect for a nature immersion.
- Browse the Ottawa Farmers Market (July 19, Ottawa): Discover local produce, crafts and other goods at the Farmers Market on Jackson Street in Ottawa.
- Take a Guided Kayak Tour at Starved Rock: Experience Starved Rock from a different perspective with a guided kayak tour. These tours offer a unique way to see the natural beauty of the park. Click here for more information.
The Scene