Streator woman police refer to as ‘Bonnie’ gets 5-year prison sentence

A Streator woman the Streator Police Department referred to as “Bonnie,” who was charged in a crime spree, pleaded guilty Thursday to three felonies.

Ashley Moats is going to prison for five years.

Moats, 32, appeared Thursday in La Salle County Circuit Court and entered a global resolution on multiple charges from La Salle County, though she still has other matters pending in other jurisdictions.

She pleaded guilty to two counts of burglary and one count of felony retail theft and was sentenced to five years and three years, respectively, in the Illinois Department of Corrections. The sentences will run concurrently. She also was ordered to make $3,710 in restitution.

Moats declined an opportunity to address Chief Judge H. Chris Ryan Jr. before sentencing.

With her plea, Moats effectively admitted to burglarizing a vehicle in Streator, stealing a pair of rings from a Peru jeweler and entering the Streator Walmart after having been previously barred from returning.

Charges against a man police have said was her cohort still are pending. Streator police dubbed him “Clyde.”

Nicholas J. Huber, 36, of Streator recently was indicted on two new counts of counts of burglary and aggravated battery with a deadly weapon, Class 3 felony, for allegedly using a metal bar to strike a man in the hand. Huber also is charged with burglary and was jailed for violations of pre-trial release in an unrelated case.

Streator police had developed Moats and Huber as suspects in some overlapping retail thefts and property crimes, earning them the “Bonnie and Clyde” moniker in a serious of police reports and news releases.