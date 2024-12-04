December 03, 2024
Ottawa names Mike Cheatham as its next police chief to succeed Brent Roalson

Roalson to retire after 28 years of service

By Derek Barichello
Cheatham will assume his new role on Jan. 1, succeeding Chief Brent Roalson, who will retire after more than 28 years of service, the city of Ottawa said in a news release.

“Roalson’s leadership and commitment to the Ottawa community have been invaluable, and we extend our deepest gratitude for his service,” the joint release from Mayor Robb Hasty and Commissioner Tom Ganiere said. “We wish him all the best as he embarks on this next chapter of his life.”

Cheatham will be sworn in as police chief during the Ottawa City Council meeting at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 17, at Ottawa City Hall, 301 W. Madison St.

“The city of Ottawa welcomes the community to join in recognizing Chief Roalson’s remarkable career and celebrating Capt. Cheatham’s new leadership role at the Dec. 17 swearing-in ceremony,” the city said in its release.

