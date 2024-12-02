Streator United Way exceeds fundraising goal of $250,572

Jack Dzuris was honored with the Tom Wilson Award, a recognition for those who have shown exceptional service to the United Way. Dzuris has served the organization for 55 years. (Photo provided by Beth Palm)

The Streator United Way surpassed its fundraising goal for the year, raising about $250,595 in pledges, exceeding its target of $250,572.

The total was announced at the United Way’s annual appreciation dinner Nov. 7 at the Eastwood.

According to Beth Palm, Executive Director of the Streator Area United Way, the organization celebrated the contributions of longtime volunteers with several service awards. Jack Dzuris was honored with the Tom Wilson Award, a recognition for those who have shown exceptional service to the United Way. Dzuris has served the organization for 55 years.

Other service award recipients included:

Denise Hart and Sue Adler for 20 years of service each.

Rebecca Brandenburg for 15 years of service.

Josh Biros and Nichole McFadden for five years of service.

According to Palm, many members of the community were recognized for their generosity, including 95 Vanguard Givers, who together contributed 42% of the overall goal.

Additionally, the United Way recognized businesses that achieved 100% participation in the campaign. These businesses included: