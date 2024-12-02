Princeton man identified as victim of fatal Ottawa crash

La Salle County authorities identified Monday the victim of a crash Friday north of Ottawa.

David A. Camp, 57, of Princeton was identified as the deceased. Camp was pronounced dead at OSF St. Elizabeth Medical Center in Ottawa, where he was taken following the two-vehicle crash on Route 23 and North 32nd Road north, according to a news release issued by the La Salle County Coroner’s Office.

The crash is being investigated by the Illinois State Police Accident Reconstruction Team and La Salle County Sheriff’s Office. The sheriff’s office said more information will be released after the investigation.