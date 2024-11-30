Peru CSO unveils lighted ‘special’ holiday display at roundabout

The Peru Citizen Service Organization recently unveiled its first holiday light display at the roundabout located at Plank and Shooting Park roads in Peru. (Maribeth Wilson)

The Peru Citizen Service Organization has unveiled its first holiday light display at the roundabout at Plank and Shooting Park roads.

“We wanted to do something special up here,” CSO President Don Kowalczyk said. “And this is kind of perfect.”

The 20-foot-tall, 15-foot-wide holiday display, a leaning Christmas tree with a large ornament, was created by B&B Custom Displays in Peru.

Owner Jeff Bumgarner said it took a week or two to complete the display, as the items are built in stages. He said he has done two similar designs, but neither were this size.

“This has probably been one of my favorite builds, particularly since it was for the CSO and so close to home,” he said. “I’ve ridden by a couple times to see it and am amazed at how nice it turned out.”

Peru Mayor Ken Kolowski said it was a wonderful and kind gesture by Peru CSO to bring its Christmas spirit to the city of Peru and thanked the organization for everything it does “to make the city great.”

CSO Vice President Jen Marsala said the display had exceeded all expectations, and the group may add more displays next year.