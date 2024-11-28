Streator Leading Ladies gear up for future projects, including ringing Salvation Army bells

Members of the Streator Leading Ladies will be ringing bells from 1 to 4 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 12, for Salvation Army at Ace Hardware and they also will be donating cookies for the “Operation Holiday for Our Heroes” project. (Gary Middendorf/Gary Middendorf)

The monthly meeting of the Streator Leading Ladies was held Nov. 21 at Chipper’s Grill.

President Jill Newbold conducted the business meeting. She reported that 174 cards were distributed to veterans at the local nursing homes and also to the Illinois Veterans Home in La Salle.

Vice President Amber Miller reported that she had given two books to both the Streator Public Library and Safe Journey.

Members will be ringing bells from 1 to 4 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 12, for The Salvation Army at Ace Hardware, and they also will be donating cookies for the “Operation Holiday for Our Heroes” project.

The organization will be selling large kringles on Saturday, Nov. 30, at Bruce Township Hall at the Keeping Christmas Close to Home holiday market.

The organization will be hosting a heart-healthy event at OSF Center for Health-Streator on Feb. 20, with Ellen Vogel in charge. This will be open to the public, and more information will follow.

In attendance at the latest meeting were Newbold, Dianne O’Hern, Kim Donner, Shirley Gipson, Jessica Stayton, Carolyn Erler and Donna Stone.

The next meeting will be Thursday, Dec. 19, at Chipper’s Grill, and members will be bringing items for Guardian Angel. A lottery card exchange will take place.