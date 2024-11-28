Edgar Lucero Castillo joins Perona, Peterlin & Associates

Gary L. Peterlin announced Edgar Lucero Castillo is joining Attorney Enrico Eattoni and himself in the practice of law at Perona, Peterlin & Associates. (Photo provided by Gary Peterlin)

Gary L. Peterlin announced Edgar Lucero Castillo is joining Attorney Enrico Eattoni and himself in the practice of law at Perona, Peterlin & Associates.

“We’re incredibly proud of Edgar, who has been a part of our team since he was a high school student and progressed with his responsibilities at our office as he continued his education,” Peterlin said in a news release. “Seeing him come full circle by becoming an attorney at the firm is a proud moment for all of us.”

Castillo graduated from La Salle-Peru High School in 2016. He attended Illinois Valley Community College and Northern Illinois University, where he graduated summa cum laude and received the Bill and Dian Taylor Scholarship. Upon graduating Northern Illinois University with a bachelor’s degree in accounting, he joined PricewaterhouseCoopers, a Big 4 accounting firm in Chicago. There, Castillo advised clients in several areas including real estate, banking and private equity. Throughout his undergraduate studies, Castillo continued working at Perona, Peterlin & Associates as a legal clerk and assisted in translating for Spanish-speaking clients.

In 2022, Castillo received the Edward T. Lee Scholarship and commenced his legal studies at the University of Illinois Chicago School of Law, formerly John Marshall Law School. During law school, he competed in several national moot court competitions where he placed in the top ranks. He also served as a student attorney in the Community Enterprise and Solidarity Clinic, providing pro bono legal services to local small businesses. Graduating early in May 2024, he was sworn into the Illinois Bar on Nov. 6 at a ceremony presided over by the Supreme Court of Illinois at Joliet Junior College.

With Castillo’s arrival, Perona, Peterlin & Associates said it will look to continue its commitment to the community and further enhance its commitment to the Hispanic community with its offering of a bilingual attorney.

Perona, Peterlin & Associates has been engaged in the general practice of law since 1918 when it was founded by Paul Perona Sr. The firm has been handling a broad array of legal services including worker’s compensation, personal injury, real estate, estate planning, probate, traffic and criminal, governmental law and civil litigation. It has offices in Peru and Oglesby. Attorney Edgar Lucero Castillo can be reached at 815-883-4102.