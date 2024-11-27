Shaw Local Radio’s newest DJ is ‘entertainer at heart’

Connor Hopkins recently joined the Shaw Local Radio team as its new on-air DJ.

He answered some questions about who he is and what inspired him to take a position on the radio.

Hometown: Mt. Morris

High school/college: Oregon High School (Oregon, Illinois); Luther College (Decorah, Iowa) — graduated with degrees in communication studies, visual communication and journalism.

Any other cool accomplishments/experience on radio: In college, I hosted a radio show called “Deep Dives”, which was the most-listened to show on the station for a semester! (It was mostly family and friends, but it still counts!)

Any family shoutouts: I’d like to shout out my Dad for always telling me I have a great face for radio.

What inspired you to become a DJ?: I’m an entertainer at heart! I love music, and I love being able to interact with an audience.

What are you looking forward to at Shaw Local Radio?: Learning more about the area and people, and developing new communities!

What are you looking forward to in the region? Or what attracted you here?: Not originally (from the Illinois Valley), however, I have been visiting here for years at this point. I ultimately decided to move to be closer to friends and family, and to pursue my pro wrestling career a bit more seriously!

Favorite kind of music/artist?: My favorite band of all-time is The Doors! In fact, I own all of their studio albums (and some other releases) on vinyl. My specialty is definitely rock, especially if it came out before the year 2000.

Favorite food?: There is legitimately nothing that a Little Debbie Zebra Cake cannot fix.

What do you like to do on your free time?: I’m a professional wrestler! (Yes, the kind that wear tights and hit each other with steel chairs. Yes, it hurts.) So, when I’m not at work, you can find me at the gym, on the road, or competing locally for Dreamwave Wrestling!